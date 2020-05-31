Black Lives Matter protest growing in downtown Las Vegas — LIVESTREAM

For a second consecutive day, a Black Lives Matter protest is underway in Las Vegas following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

People gather at the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images)

Las Vegas police stand in formation at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Dora La Grande, who is a member of Metro Multicultural Advisory Committee, speak at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas ahead of a planned Black Lives Matter protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020. The protest is in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People get on their knees in front of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images)

For a second consecutive day, demonstrators gathered at the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas to protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Roughly two dozen law enforcement officers stood in a line and blocked off the intersection of Fremont and North Eighth Street to keep motorists from driving into the middle of the protest.

As of 7:30 p.m. the protest was unfolding without incident. Two helicopters flew overhead. There were hundreds of protesters in attendance, many shouting “No Justice! No Peace!” And “I can’t breathe!”

A handful of protesters showed up carrying weapons, saying they were armed simply to protect protesters if needed.

“We are here to peacefully protest,” said Joseph Bryant as he held an AR-15 while standing along Fremont Street. “We are here to make sure these people are heard. And we are here to make sure that the police officers who serve us, that they will be held accountable.”

One man was observed trying to egg on police at the intersection of Fremont and Eighth, with the man repeatedly yelling in officers’ faces. Police instructed him to get back on the street, where he then started screaming at a protester who told him to calm down. The man was not arrested.

At about 7:30 p.m., the crowd began walking along Fremont Street.

“Say his name!” a protester would say.

“George Floyd!” the crowd shouted in response.

As the crowd walked past El Cortez, a group of Metro officers stationed on the third floor of a parking garage watched from above.

Yellow caution tape and police officers marked at an entrance to the Fremont Street Experience. People dining at nearby restaurants watched the protest from outdoor patios. ‬

At 7:52 p.m. a mass of protesters walked to the police line at North Eighth and Fremont to confront officers. Protesters were yelling at officers but the moment was at the present time peaceful with protesters yelling the name “George Floyd!” Demonstrators also are the street near intersection of Bridger Avenue and Casino Center Drive. Sections of the road are blocked off.

Earlier Saturday, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Multi-Cultural Advisory Council held a press conference asking for calm and peaceful protesting in the Las Vegas Valley as the nation continues to face roiling protests over the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined with members of the committee in urging for peaceful protest as a Black Lives Matter march is scheduled for Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

The protest started at 7 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St.

“We in Las Vegas are a family of people,” said Goodman, shortly before quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars,” Goodman said. “Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

City Councilman Cedric Crear said “once again we find ourselves bearing witness to yet another senseless murder of a black man,” referencing Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“Our black community is in mourning,” Crear said. “Locally, and nationally … over the last few months black people have not only watched their friends and family members die of higher rates of the Coronavirus. They have also watched people who look like them being gunned down while going for a jog, murdered in their homes, threatened while bird watching in Central Park and mercilessly choked on camera. Time and time and time again we have seen this. When will it end?”

Crear then went on to voice his support for local law enforcement, saying, “All police are not evil. I have seen first-hand the compassionate and responsible members of our law enforcement. Those officers are the majority.”

Crear praised Lombardo’s recent statement saying what happened to Floyd was against all Las Vegas police training standards.

Pastor Troy Martinez of the Recap Initiative spoke, saying he moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles after riots in the 1990s.

“There are potentially people from outside of our community who would like to come here and cause violence and they don’t even live here,” Martinez said. “So we are not going to tolerate it and we are sending a message, make sure you keep your young people home. If you are an adult, it is a free country, you have a First Amendment right but we want to say do it peacefully.”

Lombardo praised members of the police multicultural committee in speaking up.

“We’ve made mistakes in the past but we’ve learned from them,” Lombardo said.

“What I want people to do is move forward,” he said. “What I want people to do today is protest, practice your First Amendment rights, within the limits of the law. You have no right to destroy people’s property or commit acts of violence.”

Downtown protest

Organizers say people need to organize “to eradicate police terrorism” and that protesters will “express our grief artistically and look forward to sharing ideas with one another to organize impactfully,” according to a Facebook event for Saturday’s downtown protest.

As of 3:30 p.m., 570 people indicated on Facebook they planned to attend and 1,000 marked they’re interested.

During Friday’s Black Lives Matter protest, nearly 400 protesters were on The Strip at its peak.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday that it arrested 80 people and that 12 officers were injured. Two of the people arrested are photojournalists — one of whom works for the Review-Journal.

Police said Friday night that one officer was taken to a hospital with a hand injury, and another officer had minor injuries and wasn’t transported. The department hasn’t released information about the extent of injuries for the other officers.

Police gave several orders for protestors to disperse and began arresting people who didn’t comply, Metro said in a Saturday news release. Police characterized the protest as violent and said property damage occurred on the Strip.

Commonwealth, a tavern on Fremont Street, announced on Instagram it will close Saturday night because of the protest.

“The safety of our guests and staff are of the upmost importance so we’ve decided to close out of an abundance of caution,” it wrote.

The business said it plans to reopen at 10 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

