Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas ends peacefully

A peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement was being held Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

Vaughn Sanders speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kayla Cervantes, left, alongside Minister Vance ÒStretchÓ Sanders, raise their fists while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest outside of Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vaughn Sanders speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement has ended Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The group, which consists of about 35 people at this point, took a break in front of the Bonanza Gift Shop to read off names of people killed by police. pic.twitter.com/zhNbeu0kZJ — Alexis Ford (Egeland) (@alexisdford) June 18, 2020

According to social media, the group was to “come together in solidarity against the systematic oppression of the black community.”

This is the third consecutive week of protests, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

7:36 p.m.

The group stopped in front of the Bonanza Gift Shop to read the names of people killed by police. Some 20-30 protesters remain.

The protest has pretty much concluded, with some dispersing and others making their way back to City Hall.

— Alexis Ford and James Schaeffer

6:59 p.m.

A protester is on the ground near Gass Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. He is receiving water, and the march is continuing toward Circus Circus.

— James Schaeffer

6:45 p.m.

The group of about 40 protesters is on the move. The plan is to march from Las Vegas City Hall to Circus Circus along Las Vegas Boulevard, then back again.

— Alexis Ford and James Schaeffer

6:13 p.m.

Seems like speakers are winding down and that the group will likely start moving soon.

— Alexis Ford

5:30 p.m.

As Vance “Stretch” Sanders spoke about braving the summer heat to keep the movement going, a protester collapsed. He remained conscious and was helped by other protesters who made sure he was hydrated.

— Alexis Ford

5:29 p.m.

Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders is calling on white allies to step up and make their voices heard. Black people’s voices are enough, he said, and it’s important for other people to speak up to defend the black community.

“We don’t want this to be just a moment,” he said. “We want to create a movement.”

— Alexis Ford

5:23 p.m.

A few dozen people have gathered outside Las Vegas City Hall where Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders is set to speak in a few minutes. After his speech, the group plans to march down Las Vegas Boulevard, organizer Kayla Cervantes said.

— Alexis Ford

4:51 p.m.

Black Lives Matter protesters are discussing the plans for tonight’s march with Metropolitan Police Department officers.

— James Schaeffer

