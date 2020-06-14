Black Lives Matter protest, march planned at Las Vegas park

The protest is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. and will include a march from the park, 1065 E. Twain Ave., near Maryland Parkway, to the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road.

Police don riot gear and form a line outside Excalibur as protesters make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during a protest against police brutality on Saturday, June 13, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A Black Lives Matter protest is set for Sunday night at Molasky Family Park in central Las Vegas.

The protest is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. and will include a march from the park, 1065 E. Twain Ave., near Maryland Parkway, to the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, which is about 1.5 miles away.

According to a Facebook post, the protest was organized to coincide with President Donald Trump’s birthday, June 14, and that Trump’s last Las Vegas rally was held at the convention center in February.

“Join us and say and show that police need to be held accountable and held to a high standard regardless of the state or in the world,” the post read.

The protest comes a day after Las Vegas police arrested several legal observers and others at a march on the Strip, which drew condemnation from Nevada lawyers and officials.

