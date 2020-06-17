Black Lives Matter protest planned Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas

According to social media, the group will gather at 495 S. Main Street to “come together in solidarity against the systematic oppression of the black community.”

Black Lives Matter protesters speak with Las Vegas police officers in front of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

According to social media, the group will gather at 495 S. Main St. to “come together in solidarity against the systematic oppression of the black community.”

This is the third consecutive week of protests, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

