Black Lives Matter protest turns tense in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2020 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2020 - 11:11 pm

A fourth night of Black Lives Matter protests is underway Monday night on the Strip.

The past three nights of protests resulted in vandalized and looted businesses, tear gas, nonlethal bullets and arrests, despite the protests starting off peaceful each evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers arrested 155 people during Sunday night’s protest, including 148 misdemeanor arrests and seven felonies. Two officers received minor injuries during the protests, police said.

Below is a running account of Monday’s protests from Review-Journal reporters:

11:05 p.m.

Tensions rising

Police are yelling at protesters to disperse after someone allegedly threw something at officers.

The protesters are yelling at each other not to throw anything. A large group of officers at Carson Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard got a “mask up” order.

Adam Hill, David Ferrara and Rory Appleton

11 p.m.

Crowd thinning

The crowd is thinning in downtown Las Vegas, with police and protesters alike yelling at some stragglers to stay on the sidewalks. Protesters seem determined to keep the night peaceful.

Rory Appleton

10:50 p.m.

Standoff at Fremont

Protesters and police are involved in a peaceful standoff at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. Protesters are chanting, police have remained quiet.

Rory Appleton and Ellen Schmidt

10:25 p.m.

Still peaceful

Different location, same sense of peace.

The protests remained organized and peaceful in the face of a militarized police presence. Protesters gathered in various downtown locations and chanted phrases of unity as police closely monitored their every move.

Dozens of police vehicles settled near the intersection of East Carson Avenue and South Sixth Street. Police lined up across the street but did not engage protesters. And protesters did not engage police.

Sam Gordon

10:10 p.m.

Courthouse graffiti

Lots of new graffiti was added on the bankruptcy court building at Bridger Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard while protesters migrated toward Container Park.

The group of hundreds chanted, “Black lives matter.” Most moved back down Fremont Street toward the Boulevard while some left for the night.

Rory Appleton

9:50 p.m.

Riot gear

Dozens of officers in riot gear lined up across from the transit station on Bonneville Avenue with no protesters present.

Some protesters launched fireworks at Clark Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Sam Gordon and Rory Appleton

9:35 p.m.

‘Thank you’

A black protester walked along a line of officers in riot gear, shaking their hands and fist-bumping them.

“I appreciate you so much,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

David Ferrara

9:30 p.m.

Snacks and water

The protest remained peaceful as demonstrators arrived in Downtown Las Vegas.

A couple handed out snacks and water to protesters at Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. The group continued walking past the courthouse toward the Clark County Detention Center.

David Ferrara and James Schaeffer

9 p.m.

Divided by crossing signals

The group has remained peaceful. So peaceful, in fact, that the group got separated into several smaller groups as protesters adhered to crossing signals.

Adam Hill

8:45 p.m.

Moving north

The growing group of protesters is moving toward the Strat. Many are urging the protesters back onto the narrow sidewalks.

“We don’t want to give them a reason,” some are yelling.

Rory Appleton

8:15 p.m.

Moving north

As night came, protesters marched north toward Circus Circus. A person with a megaphone said it is their final destination.

— James Schaeffer

8:05 p.m.

Back near mall

Protesters made their way back to Fashion Show mall, near Trump International, where tonight’s demonstration started about an hour ago.

— James Schaeffer

7:49 p.m.

Turning around

The protesters, who were walking south, crossed the boulevard at Caesars Palace and started heading north.

Protesters began running north after police reportedly shouted at people in the front of the line to get on the sidewalk. But overall, the protest has remained peaceful.

Rory Appleton and David Ferrara

7:33 p.m.

‘Do not antagonize the police’

Two leaders of the march stopped to give a speech imploring the protesters not to antagonize the officers.

“I get really angry when people put all of our lives in danger,” one of the leaders said. “Do not do s—- that makes them want to shoot us.”

The group continued walking down the Strip, blocking all southbound traffic.

– Adam Hill and James Schaeffer

7:30 p.m.

‘Hands up, don’t shoot’

Protesters stopped in front of a group of officers outside Caesars Palace with their fists raised. They did a call and response, with one protester yelling, “Hands up,” while the rest responded with, “Don’t shoot.”

The protest is still peaceful.

David Ferrara and Adam Hill

7:24 p.m.

The group splits

The group that gathered outside of Fashion Show mall and Trump International split in half after officers guided them to Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue. Half of the group headed north on the boulevard, with the other half headed south.

One of the groups turned down Fashion Show and knelt in front of a police line chanting, “no justice, no peace.” They are not being allowed in front of Trump International.

A female protester began chanting, “If you’re a good cop, prove it.” There was no response from the officers.

Rory Appleton

6:45 p.m.

Sisters against looting

Sisters Zyera Dorsey and Jakota Hudson were protesting in the parking lot of the Erotic Heritage Museum on Sammy Davis Jr Drive, where Dorsey works. They’re holding signs that say “We support you!! Don’t shoot” and “Your lives is not more important than ours!!!”

Dorsey said she and her sister support people’s right to protest, but they want to protect the business that’s employed her for two and a half years.

“Enough is enough,” Hudson said. “We’re not angry, we’re tired.”

David Ferrara

6:45 p.m.

Fashion Show barricade

Police have removed all protesters from the Nordstrom parking lot, across from Trump International, where they’d gathered. There are about 100 protesters in the area.

Police have barricaded Fashion Show mall.

Rory Appleton

6:19 p.m.

Gathering at Trump International

About eight people have gathered at Trump International, where a group is expected to gather and march to the Clark County Detention Center.

Some armored cars and a few police SUVs drove by with a helicopter hovering above, but the situation is otherwise quiet.

Rory Appleton

5:59 p.m.

Increased hospital visits

Scott Kerbs, a spokesman for University Medical Center, said Monday that the hospital saw an increase in visits over the weekend.

“These visits include people who sustained non-critical injuries during the local protests, although it is difficult to provide exact patient totals at this point,” Kerbs said.

— Mary Hynes

5:38 p.m.

Quiet at Mandalay Bay

No protesters, only police, were seen along Las Vegas Boulevard outside Mandalay Bay.

— David Ferrara

5:00 p.m.

Businesses close early

Businesses near UNLV closed early Monday due to concerns about a protest at the school Monday night.

Nearby Target and Sprint stores were closed by 5 p.m.

This follows the closure of Downtown Summerlin a day earlier at 4 p.m., ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest near the mall Sunday night.

– Mick Akers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST