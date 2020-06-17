Black Lives Matter protesters marching to Circus Circus

A peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement was being held Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

Black Lives Matter protesters speak with Las Vegas police officers in front of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is underway Wednesday in Las Vegas.

According to social media, the group will gather at 495 S. Main St. to “come together in solidarity against the systematic oppression of the black community.”

This is the third consecutive week of protests, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

6:59 p.m.

A protester is on the ground near Gass Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. He is receiving water, and the march is continuing toward Circus Circus.

— James Schaeffer

6:45 p.m.

The group of about 40 protesters is on the move. The plan is to march from Las Vegas City Hall to Circus Circus along Las Vegas Boulevard, then back again.

— Alexis Ford and James Schaeffer

6:13 p.m.

Seems like speakers are winding down and that the group will likely start moving soon.

— Alexis Ford

5:30 p.m.

As Vance “Stretch” Sanders spoke about braving the summer heat to keep the movement going, a protester collapsed. He remained conscious and was helped by other protesters who made sure he was hydrated.

— Alexis Ford

5:29 p.m.

Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders is calling on white allies to step up and make their voices heard. Black people’s voices are enough, he said, and it’s important for other people to speak up to defend the black community.

“We don’t want this to be just a moment,” he said. “We want to create a movement.”

— Alexis Ford

5:23 p.m.

A few dozen people have gathered outside Las Vegas City Hall where Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders is set to speak in a few minutes. After his speech, the group plans to march down Las Vegas Boulevard, organizer Kayla Cervantes said.

— Alexis Ford

4:51 p.m.

Black Lives Matter protesters are discussing the plans for tonight’s march with Metropolitan Police Department officers.

— James Schaeffer

