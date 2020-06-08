Black Lives Matter protests, ‘Pray For Shay’ parade happening Sunday

Two peaceful protests are planned Sunday evening, one on the Strip at The Venetian and another at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in North Las Vegas. A “Pray for Shay” parade will head down the Strip to University Medical Center in support of Shay Mikilonis, the Las Vegas police officer shot and injured at a protest on Monday night.

A small group of people march down Las Vegas Boulevard in protest of police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two peaceful protests are planned Sunday evening, one on the Strip at The Venetian and another at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in North Las Vegas.

In addition, a “Pray for Shay” parade will head down the Strip to University Medical Center in a display of support for Shay Mikalonis, the Las Vegas police officer shot and injured at a protest on Monday night.

The first protest group plans to gather outside the Strip casino at 5 p.m. to honor the life of George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer held him down by the neck for nearly 9 minutes. Police believed Floyd had tried to buy cigarettes with a fraudulent $20 bill.

Shortly after that protest begins, the “Pray for Shay” event will begin along the Strip around 5:30 p.m.

Later in the evening, another protest group plans to gather in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at 1344 W. Carey Ave. at 7:30 p.m. for a candlelight vigil to honor Floyd.

This is the 10th consecutive night of protests against police violence following Floyd’s death.

