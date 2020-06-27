BlackLivesMatter on Wheels set at Clark County Government Center

People are invited to bring their cars, motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards or other modes of transportation to a Black Lives Matter parade Saturday afternoon.

People listen as Minister Vance "Stretch" Sanders, not pictured, speaks during a Black Lives Matter rally at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and skaters have been invited to join a Black Lives Matter parade on Saturday afternoon.

The parade, called “#BlackLivesMatter on Wheels,” was set to begin outside the Clark County Government Center at 1 p.m. The event was designed to offer those who are uncomfortable being in crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic a chance to peacefully protest from inside their cars, according to the event’s Facebook page.

All ages and modes of transportation will be welcome at the parade, according to the Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

