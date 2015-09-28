Local Las Vegas

‘Blood moon’ lights early fall sky in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

September 27, 2015 - 9:38 pm
 

Skywatchers around Las Vegas and the world witnessed the supermoon eclipse Sunday night, when the shadow of Earth cast a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. Skies in the valley, though, were partially obscured by early evening clouds. The total “supermoon” lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon” is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth.

