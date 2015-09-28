‘Blood moon’ lights early fall sky in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Skywatchers around Las Vegas and the world witnessed the supermoon eclipse Sunday night, when the shadow of Earth cast a reddish glow on the moon.

The Earth‘s shadow casts a reddish glow during the the supermoon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

(Mike Folks)

(Raj Tumber)

(Raj Tumber)

(Raj Tumber)

(Raj Tumber)

(Raj Tumber)

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The "blood moon" rises, as seen through a ferris wheel during the Life is Beautiful festival, in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The "blood moon" rises as people go on a ferris wheel during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The Earth‘s shadow recedes during the the supermoon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

The Earth‘s shadow casts a reddish glow during the the supermoon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

The "blood moon" peeks through the clouds during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The "blood moon" rises, as seen through a ferris wheel during the Life is Beautiful festival, in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The "blood moon" rises, as seen through a ferris wheel during the Life is Beautiful festival, in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

(Jason Kuc)

(Noel Dumo)

Super moon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 (Lisa Oettinger)

A supermoon rises above the Baha'i Temple in Wilmette, Illinois, September 27, 2015. Sky-watchers around the world are in for a treat Sunday night and Monday when the shadow of Earth casts a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon" is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth. REUTERS/Jim Young

Super moon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 (Lisa Oettinger)

Super moon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 (Lisa Oettinger)

Super moon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 (Lisa Oettinger)

Super moon eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 (Will D‘angelo)

Skywatchers around Las Vegas and the world witnessed the supermoon eclipse Sunday night, when the shadow of Earth cast a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. Skies in the valley, though, were partially obscured by early evening clouds. The total “supermoon” lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon” is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth.