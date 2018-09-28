Blowout blamed for fatal crash on State Route 160 near Pahrump

The Ford Explorer overturned after hitting the right shoulder of the highway on Wednesday, ejecting both the 22-year-old driver and 20-year old passenger. Neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A blown tire led to a Wednesday rollover crash near Pahrump that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said the men were traveling soutbound on state Route 160 in a Ford Explorer when the SUV’s left rear tire blew out.

The vehicle overturned after hitting the right shoulder near mile marker 36, ejecting both the 22-year-old driver and 20-year old passenger. Neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt, Smaka said.

The driver, identified as Martin Francis Hernandez of Pahrump, died at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Smaka said Hernandez’s death marks the 50th fatal crash and 62nd traffic fatality Highway Patrol’s southern command has investigated this year.

