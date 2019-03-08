Blue Angels in the skies over Las Vegas — VIDEO

The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over east Las Vegas, Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the Hard Rock Hotel and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Blue Angels took flight over Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Six F/A-18 Hornets that make up the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron were in the area for photo shoot.

The Blue Angels’ signature Delta formation flew over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam, according to a news release from the Blue Angels Public Affairs office.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 61 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the United States and Canada this year.