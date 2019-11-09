Blue Diamond Road closed after crash leaves 1 critically hurt

Blue Diamond Road was closed in both directions Friday night after a two-vehicle crash that critically injured on person, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was critically injured in a crash Friday night on Blue Diamond Road near Mountain Springs, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The critically injured person was flown to University Medical Center after the two-vehicle crash, according to a Twitter post from the Highway Patrol about 10:40 p.m. Blue Diamond was closed in both directions Friday night.

Further information was not immediately available.

