Blue Diamond Road reopened west of Las Vegas Valley
Blue Diamond Road was reopened Saturday night near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area after a brief closure due to black ice.
Blue Diamond Road was reopened Saturday night near Mountain Springs in the western outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley after it was briefly closed due to black ice, officials said.
#trafficalert ⚠️ SR160 from SR159 to mile marker 28 Clark is closed due to black ice. Expect delays in the area, seek alternate routes. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 29, 2019
The road was closed from state Route 159 to mile marker 28, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 8:50 p.m.
The Nevada Department of Transportation said about 10:30 p.m. that the road closure had been cleared.
*CLEARED* Road Closed – SR-160/Blue Diamond Rd eastbound at mile marker 29 (After Old Spanish Trail) in Las Vegas
Use caution around this area, expect delays and if possible use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy
— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 29, 2019
