Blue Diamond Road reopened west of Las Vegas Valley

Blue Diamond Road was reopened Saturday night near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area after a brief closure due to black ice.

A car travels on State Route 160 near Mountain Springs in Clark County on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blue Diamond Road was reopened Saturday night near Mountain Springs in the western outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley after it was briefly closed due to black ice, officials said.

#trafficalert ⚠️ SR160 from SR159 to mile marker 28 Clark is closed due to black ice. Expect delays in the area, seek alternate routes. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 29, 2019

The road was closed from state Route 159 to mile marker 28, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 8:50 p.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said about 10:30 p.m. that the road closure had been cleared.

*CLEARED* Road Closed – SR-160/Blue Diamond Rd eastbound at mile marker 29 (After Old Spanish Trail) in Las Vegas

Use caution around this area, expect delays and if possible use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 29, 2019

