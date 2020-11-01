Blue moon shines over Las Vegas Valley on Halloween — PHOTOS

On Saturday, Southern Nevada was treated to a blue moon — the second full moon in a single calendar month. The astronomical phenomenon has not occurred in more than two years.

The Blue Moon is seen in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The "blue moon," which is named for being the second full moon in a month, above Las Vegas Motor Speedway Drag Strip on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Halloween Blue Moon rises over the Art Motel in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The full blue moon sets beyond an American flag Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The full moon rises over the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The full moon is known as a Blue Moon. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Halloween full moon rises over the Atlantic Ocean with the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier in the foreground, Virginia Beach, Va. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A blue full moon rises behind the leaves of a Trident Maple Tree in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

A full moon rises over the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Saturday Oct. 31, 2020. The statue is embroiled in lawsuits over its removal. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Orange and black might be the traditional colors of Halloween, but the holiday also brought a little bit of blue to the sky.

According to Space.com, blue moons are fairly uncommon occurrences. The last one came in March 2018, and the next one won’t appear until August 2023.

In January 2018, a super blue blood full moon was seen in the valley. It was a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon — all at the same time.