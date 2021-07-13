Bobcat seen at Summerlin home
A Las Vegas family had an unexpected visitor on Monday — a bobcat.
Kenny Lee shared videos of bobcats in his backyard at his home in The Ridges community in Summerlin. In a Facebook post, Lee wrote, “Do Bobcats attack kids? Had one in our backyard today and scared the crap out of my daughter and the nanny.”
This isn’t the first time a wild cat has been seen in the Las Vegas Valley, including one at a west Las Vegas apartment complex.