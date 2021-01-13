62°F
Body found after fire destroyed former wedding chapel

Fire wipes out Las Vegas wedding chapel. (Katrina Arevalo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2021 - 1:15 pm
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fire crews located a body in the remains of what they previously believed was a vacant wedding chapel that burned down Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department on Wednesday.

The department was called to the single-story chapel at 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. The department has said the building was “completely destroyed,” with damage estimated at $1 million.

The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the fatal investigation, the Fire Department said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

