Body found in burning car in northwest Las Vegas

A passerby told firefighters that someone was in the vehicle’s driver seat but that the blaze was too intense to conduct a rescue, the release said.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters found a body in a burning vehicle Sunday afternoon in the northwest valley.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 1 p.m. to Washburn Road, west of the 215 Beltway, to a reported car accident, according to a release from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The vehicle was destroyed, and there was no accident, the release said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.