Body found in Lake Mead may be that of missing Las Vegas woman

A woman whose body was found Sunday afternoon in Lake Mead has been identified.

She was Katrina Louise Campbell, 37, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which did not have a city or state of residence listed for the woman.

The coroner’s office had not determined her cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

Campbell’s body was found by park rangers in the water near the 33 Hole Overlook, north of Boulder City, after abandoned items on the lake’s shoreline were discovered, according to the National Park Service. She was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

A missing persons report for a 37-year-old woman by the name of Katrina Campbell had been filed Friday with Las Vegas police, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Chris Belcourt told the Review-Journal on Saturday that his fiance, whom he had identified as Katrina Sandy, had left work around 5:45 p.m. Thursday from Caesars Palace.

The next day, when the body was pulled from the water at Lake Mead, Belcourt told the newspaper that he believed her body had been found at Lake Mead. Belcourt declined to comment Tuesday, saying, “We will reach out to you when we are ready.”

