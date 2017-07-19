Body found near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A person was found dead near Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday evening, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was found dead near Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The body was found at about 6:30 p.m. at 7065 Speedway Blvd., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Police said the body showed no signs of trauma, but the death does not appear natural.

It was not immediately clear whether the death was from a crime. Metro and the Clark County coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

7065 Speedway Blvd., Las Vegas NV