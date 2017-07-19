ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Body found near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2017 - 8:27 pm
 

A person was found dead near Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The body was found at about 6:30 p.m. at 7065 Speedway Blvd., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Police said the body showed no signs of trauma, but the death does not appear natural.

It was not immediately clear whether the death was from a crime. Metro and the Clark County coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like