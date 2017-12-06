Body found tangled in tree branches near Wetlands Park

A person’s body was found hanging from a tree Tuesday afternoon near Clark County Wetlands Park, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person’s body was found partially submerged in water and tangled in tree branches Tuesday afternoon near Clark County Wetlands Park, Las Vegas police said.

Police were notified of the body about 2:10 p.m. by Clark County Fire Department, Metropolitan Police Department Spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Hadfield said the body was female, but he did not know her age. No other updates were immediately available.

