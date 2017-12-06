ad-fullscreen
Body found tangled in tree branches near Wetlands Park

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2017 - 4:11 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2017 - 5:20 pm

A person’s body was found partially submerged in water and tangled in tree branches Tuesday afternoon near Clark County Wetlands Park, Las Vegas police said.

Police were notified of the body about 2:10 p.m. by Clark County Fire Department, Metropolitan Police Department Spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Hadfield said the body was female, but he did not know her age. No other updates were immediately available.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

