Body of man found in central Las Vegas Valley backyard

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found Saturday morning in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

Police were called around 9:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive, near East Russell Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas police said. The found was found in the backyard.

Homicide detectives are investigating. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man after family has been contacted.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

