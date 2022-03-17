61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Body of man missing since Feb. 9 found at Valley of Fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 10:15 am
 
Updated March 17, 2022 - 10:18 am
Peter Droste (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Peter Droste (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The body of a man who had been missing since early February was found in the Valley of Fire State Park, according to a release from Las Vegas police.

Peter Droste, 63, had last been seen around 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 near the park.

Police said his body was found on March 9.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
1
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
2
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
3
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
4
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
5
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST