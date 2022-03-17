Body of man missing since Feb. 9 found at Valley of Fire

The body of a man who had been missing for more than a month was found in the Valley of Fire State Park, according to a release from Las Vegas police.

Peter Droste (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The body of a man who had been missing since early February was found in the Valley of Fire State Park, according to a release from Las Vegas police.

Peter Droste, 63, had last been seen around 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 near the park.

Police said his body was found on March 9.

No further information was immediately available.