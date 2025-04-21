Body of missing Las Vegas veterinarian found at Lake Mead

The National Park Service had been leading a multi-agency search for an unnamed person, whom a source identified as Shawn Frehner, 56, of Las Vegas.

U.S. Park Ranger boats cruise the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Red Rock Search & Rescue Mobile Command trailer is stationed near the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, about Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The body of a Las Vegas equine veterinarian missing since early April was found Friday at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities confirmed Monday.

The National Park Service said in a statement that a body was discovered Friday near the Boulder Islands within Lake Mead. The body was recovered and later identified the next day by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as area veterinarian Shawn Frehner, 56, of Las Vegas.

Authorities did not provide a cause or manner of death for Frehner, who was reported missing April 6. Authorities did not disclose additional information.

The National Park Service had been leading a multi-agency search for the Frehner. The search was being conducted with the Nevada Department of Wildlife and volunteers from Las Vegas-based Red Rock Search and Rescue.

Since news of the search arose, officials provided few details about who reported Frehner missing or when, the areas crews had canvassed, efforts that had taken place or what prompted the rescue teams to investigate the Lake Mead area.

Before the source confirmed the search for Frehner, a criminal complaint filed last week by Pahrump resident Shawna Gonzalez alleged Frehner mistreated her horse. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed to the Pahrump Valley Times that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office had received received Gonzalez’s complaint of felony animal abuse and was investigating.

Gonzalez shared a social media post Saturday about her complaint, including video of the alleged incident, which was later recirculated by animal rights groups showing a man purported to be Frehner interacting with her horse named Big Red and at one point kicking it in the jaw when it was on the ground.

Those posts shared by Gonzalez include what purports to be a lengthy apology and explanation by Frehner of what happened.

In the post, Frehner described Big Red as a wild horse that was dangerously aggressive and unresponsive to sedatives he administered to prepare him for gelding. He said the horse had fallen after the sedatives began to take effect in a way that was affecting its breathing, and he had reach7zed out with his foot to brush its face to startle it back into awareness, but the horse turned its head and he ended up kicking it in the chin.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Pedigo, executive director of the Nevada State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, declined to comment on a pending investigation.

