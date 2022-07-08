99°F
Body on Lake Mead confirmed as missing woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Friday that the woman reported missing last month at Lake Mead died.

Lily Hatcher, 22, of Boulder City was officially pronounced dead Wednesday by the coroner’s office after her body was found near Boulder Islands on Lake Mead.

Her cause and manner of death were still pending Friday.

Hatcher was reported missing June 30 around 6:15 a.m. when she never resurfaced after falling off a jet ski, according to the National Park Service.

Neither she nor the man with her on the jet ski were wearing a life jacket, the park service said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

