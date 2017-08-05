Body recovered from Las Vegas wash may be missing flood victim

A body has been recovered from a Las Vegas wash, the Clark County coroner’s office said Saturday.

Clark County coroner vehicles parked at their headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A body has been recovered from a Las Vegas wash, the Clark County coroner’s office said Saturday.

The body may be the one that was missing during Friday afternoon thunderstorms, though the coroner’s office hasn’t identified it yet.

A person was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway. They were swept away by water in a Las Vegas wash during the afternoon’s thunderstorms, the fire department said.

Another person was rescued Friday and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the fire department said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.