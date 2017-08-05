Body recovered from Las Vegas wash was missing flood victim

A body has been recovered from a Las Vegas wash, the Clark County coroner’s office said Saturday.

Water flows through the Las Vegas Wash near the Pabco trailhead on Saturday, August 5, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The body of the victim who was swept away in a Las Vegas wash during Friday’s thunderstorms has been found, the Clark County Fire Department said Saturday.

A person was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway. The person was swept away by water in a Las Vegas wash during the afternoon’s thunderstorms, the Fire Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office hasn’t yet identified the victim.

Another person was rescued Friday and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the department said.

