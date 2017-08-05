ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Body recovered from Las Vegas wash was missing flood victim

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2017 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2017 - 5:53 pm

The body of the victim who was swept away in a Las Vegas wash during Friday’s thunderstorms has been found, the Clark County Fire Department said Saturday.

A person was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway. The person was swept away by water in a Las Vegas wash during the afternoon’s thunderstorms, the Fire Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office hasn’t yet identified the victim.

Another person was rescued Friday and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the department said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

