Body recovered from Las Vegas wash was missing flood victim

The body of the victim who was swept away in a Las Vegas wash during Friday’s thunderstorms has been found, the Clark County Fire Department said Saturday.
A person was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway. The person was swept away by water in a Las Vegas wash during the afternoon’s thunderstorms, the Fire Department said.
The Clark County coroner’s office hasn’t yet identified the victim.
Another person was rescued Friday and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the department said.
