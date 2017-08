A Cheesecake Factory restaurant near Summerlin voluntarily evacuated Saturday evening after receiving several bomb threats, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified of the threats at about 8:40 p.m., Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

A bomb-sniffing dog checked the restaurant, located at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. in the Boca Park shopping center. It was found to be all clear, Kisfalvi said.

750 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas