Bonnie Springs ranch items up for auction

Items from Bonnie Springs are up for auction after the tourist destination and ranch outside Las Vegas was sold to a developer for $25 million.
Three online auctions run through NellisAuction.com are open for bidding on the property, including furniture, kitchenware, electronics and decor from the motel and restaurant at Bonnie Springs.
Other items include electric fireplaces, menus with branded wooden plaques and a restroom sign from the restaurant.
The ranch closed last month after children of Bonnie Springs founder Bonnie Levinson, who died at age 94 in 2016, sold the property to Las Vegas developer Joel Laub.
Laub’s plans to build 20 custom-home lots, a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn on the land.
One auction of items from the Bonnie Springs motel will close on April 30, and a second will close May 2. An auction of items from the restaurant will close May 7.
