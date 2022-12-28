Boulder City police stop driver going 122 mph

Boulder City police arrested a man after they said he was driving more than 120 mph on Christmas night.

(Facebook via Boulder City Police Department)

Boulder City Police Sgt. Pete Wheeler said the driver claimed he was keeping pace with traffic and didn’t realize he was doing 122 mph. According to Wheeler, he was charged with reckless driving.

The driver was pulled over on Boulder City Parkway, between the Boulder City and the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino, where the listed speed limit is 55 mph.

The police department posted the encounter on Facebook where they were praised in their comments section for stopping the driver. There were nearly four thousand likes and more than 600 comments.

