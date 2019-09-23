Boulder Highway reopens after police incident
Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard has reopened in both directions after it was blocked Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard has reopened in both directions after it was blocked Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Las Vegas police first responded at 7:41 a.m. to reports of a man threatening suicide on the 5100 block of Boulder Highway.
The man may be armed, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.