Boulevard Mall signs Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to office space

Boulevard Mall has signed a corporate tenant expected to staff around 850 people.

Insurance company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will open an office in the second story of the former Macy’s space, Boulevard general manager Timo Kuusela said Wednesday.

Macey’s announced it was closing its Boulevard Mall location in January 2017.

“This adds to the number of non-retail users we have,” Kuusela said. “We think Anthem is a great addition.”

The company should open the office by the end of summer, he said.

An Anthem spokeswoman declined comment.

Like other brick-and-mortar retail businesses, Boulevard has sought ways to repurpose space vacated by struggling traditional shopping center brands.

The oldest shopping mall in Las Vegas, Boulevard was completed in 1968, underwent a $60 million two-year expansion and renovation in the early 1990s. Henderson-based Sansone Cos. purchased the mall for $54.5 million in November 2013.

New tenants have included a staffing firm, call centers and attractions like a mini-golf course and 3-D mural room.

