‘Bowling with Blue’ helps Las Vegas Valley kids — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2020 - 5:04 pm
 

On Saturday, the Prison Fellowship partnered with Adopt-a-Cop Nevada for the first “Bowling with Blue” event at the Santa Fe Station bowling center in Las Vegas.

The event, which benefited children (ages 5 to 17) of incarcerated parents, consisted of a day of bowling, teamwork, skills development and mentoring.

