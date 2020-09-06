‘Bowling with Blue’ helps Las Vegas Valley kids — PHOTOS
On Saturday, the Prison Fellowship partnered with Adopt-a-Cop Nevada for the first “Bowling with Blue” event at the Santa Fe Station bowling center in Las Vegas.
On Saturday, the Prison Fellowship partnered with Adopt-a-Cop Nevada for the first “Bowling with Blue” event at the Santa Fe Station bowling center in Las Vegas.
The event, which benefited children (ages 5 to 17) of incarcerated parents, consisted of a day of bowling, teamwork, skills development and mentoring.