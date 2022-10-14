74°F
Local Las Vegas

Boy, 11, missing in central Las Vegas Valley located safely

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2022 - 8:47 am
 
Ernest Dickerson (Metropolitan Police Department)
Ernest Dickerson (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley has been located safely, the Metropolitan Police Department reported Friday.

Ernest Dickerson had been last seen about 5 p.m. around the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Russell Road.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST