Boy, 11, missing in central Las Vegas Valley located safely

Ernest Dickerson (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley has been located safely, the Metropolitan Police Department reported Friday.

Ernest Dickerson had been last seen about 5 p.m. around the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Russell Road.

