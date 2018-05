Darren Costen, who was reported missing on Thursday, was found safe Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Darren Costen

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday night has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Darren Costen was found safe Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen about 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. No other details were immediately available.