Boy, 5, hospitalized after nearly drowning at Cowabunga Bay

A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was pulled from the wave pool Wednesday evening at a Henderson water park, according to the city’s fire department.

Patrons ride the swells with tubes in the wave pool during the opening day of Cowabunga Bay in Henderson on Friday, July 4, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lifeguard keeps his eyes on swimmers in the wave pool during the opening day of Cowabunga Bay in Henderson on Friday, July 4, 2014. After several delays the water park opened with 25 water slides and attractions. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson first responders were called about 4 p.m. to Cowabunga Bay, a water park near North Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive, where a young boy was found in the wave pool, said city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

Lifeguards were giving the boy CPR when the Henderson fire department arrived.

The boy was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus, before he was transferred to the hospital’s Siena campus.

Richards said his condition was not known as of 6:30 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s near drowning were not immediately available, Richards said.

