Boy, 6, critically injured after asphalt smashes through car windshield

‘A sense of adventure and travel’: Retired firefighter to set sail around the world

A large piece of asphalt that broke through a car windshield left a child injured in critical condition on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a “large portion of asphalt” became dislodged from a car traveling south on Durango Drive, south of Peace Way, and struck the windshield of a 2017 Honda Pilot traveling north at 7:43 a.m. The asphalt broke through the windshield and struck a 6-year-old boy in the rear seat of the vehicle, Metro said. The injured child was transported to University Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Metro said the vehicle’s driver and a 4-year-old boy also in the car were not injured by the collision. The collision is currently under investigation.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.