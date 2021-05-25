Boy, 7, reported missing in east Las Vegas

Anyone with information regarding Dilan Fonseca is asked to contact the Police Department at 702-828-3111.

Dilan Fonseca (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a 7-year-old boy missing since Tuesday morning.

Dilan Fonseca was last seen around 8:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Mojave Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Dilan is 4 feet, weighing 76 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with “TOMMY” on it and gray pants. Dilan might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Dilan is asked to contact the Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

