A 7-year-old boy who had gone missing Tuesday morning has been located.

Dilan Fonseca (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 7-year-old boy who had gone missing Tuesday morning has been located.

Dilan Fonseca was last seen around 8:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Mojave Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police said in an email that Dilan was found safely.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.