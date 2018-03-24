Boy, 9, dies after being struck by vehicle near Las Vegas school

A 9-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in front of a southeast Las Vegas Valley middle school, police said.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

A scene investigator checks underneath a vehicle while investigating a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Police talk to a woman while investigating a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

A 9-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in front of a southeast Las Vegas Valley middle school, police said.

The boy was struck by a vehicle shortly after 2:35 p.m. outside Silvestri Junior High School on Jack Leavitt Street, between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and LeBaron Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Silvestri Junior High School, Las Vegas