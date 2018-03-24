Local Las Vegas

Boy, 9, dies after being struck by vehicle near Las Vegas school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2018 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2018 - 5:47 pm

A 9-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in front of a southeast Las Vegas Valley middle school, police said.

The boy was struck by a vehicle shortly after 2:35 p.m. outside Silvestri Junior High School on Jack Leavitt Street, between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and LeBaron Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

