90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Boy, 9, suffers life-threatening injuries after losing control of dirt bike

August 13, 2023 - 8:02 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday when he was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear and fell off the bike, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the boy was on a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike on Capistrano Avenue east of Burnham Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, just after noon on Sunday when he lost control of the bike.

“He lost control, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

The boy was taken to nearby Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section was investigating, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
2
Police say Caesars Palace shooting happened after argument over beer
Police say Caesars Palace shooting happened after argument over beer
3
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
4
Bed bugs are out there. Here’s how to avoid them at hotels, at home
Bed bugs are out there. Here’s how to avoid them at hotels, at home
5
‘Devastating all around’: Family, friends gather to bury teen killed on minibike
‘Devastating all around’: Family, friends gather to bury teen killed on minibike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Police: 3 children injured in suspected drunk driving wreck
Police: 3 children injured in suspected drunk driving wreck