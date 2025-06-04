77°F
Boy, 9, suffers life-threatening injuries in Las Vegas e-scooter crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2025 - 5:21 pm
 

A 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after an SUV collided with an electric scooter in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police said.

The boy and an 11-year-old girl were riding a scooter at Cliff Shadows Parkway and Hickam Avenue, near the 215 Beltway and West Alexander Road, just before 10:30 a.m. when the scooter failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The scooter then hit the right side of a 2023 Kia Sportage being driven by a 77-year-old Las Vegas woman, which caused the children to be “ejected from the scooter onto the roadway,” according to the release.

The boy and girl were transported to University Medical Center. The girl suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Kia, which was going south on Cliff Shadows, did not show signs of impairment, police said. As of Tuesday evening, Metro was still investigating.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

