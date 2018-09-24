Boy abandoned in wrecked car after crash dies of injuries

A boy who was critically injured in a fiery crash on Sept. 15 in the east Las Vegas Valley has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jonathan Mora (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Zion Jimenez, 10, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Friday from injuries he suffered in the crash near Boulder Station, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 to a two vehicle crash near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Mountain Vista Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2015 Toyota Camry driving southbound on Mountain Vista was turning right onto Vegas Valley, when a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Jonathan Mora approached the Toyota from behind and slammed into its left side, police said.

Both vehicles spun and stopped in the road west of the intersection. Mora got out of the Nissan and fled on foot, leaving Jimenez and a 20-year-old passenger in the car, police said.

Two other men left behind were also seriously injured in the accident.

The Nissan caught on fire, prompting witnesses to pull the boy and passenger out of the Nissan.

Police said Mora was related to Jimenez, but his relationship was not clear.

Mora remained at large as of early Monday.

