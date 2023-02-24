Boy brings handgun to CCSD school, 5th time in week student found with gun

On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy had a loaded handgun on him at Mack Middle School, police said.

FILE - The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School leave their school on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the fifth time this week, a student brought a gun to a Clark County public school, police said.

A 13-year-old boy had a loaded handgun on him at Jerome Mack Middle School on Thursday, said Clark County School District Police spokesperson Lt. Bryan Zink.

An anonymous tipster told police the boy had a gun at the east Las Vegas Valley school, on Karen Avenue near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Police seized the weapon and arrested the child around the lunch hour. The boy was booked into a juvenile detention facility and faces three gun-related charges, Zink said.

“Yes, it’s always very concerning, and this just shows that juveniles have easy access to firearms that they should not have,” Zink said.

Zink said Thursday’s arrest marks the fifth time this week a student has been found with a gun at a Clark County public school.

It’s the 26th time a gun has been found on a student since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Zink said.

According to Zink, four firearms were recovered from three different Clark County School District schools on Tuesday.

In the morning, two guns were seized from two different students at Eldorado High School in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Later that morning a gun was recovered at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas.

The fourth was recovered by staff at Escobedo Middle School, in the northwest valley just north of the 215 Beltway, and turned over to school police, Zink said.

Four students were arrested, Zink said. All face charges of minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of dangerous weapons on school property.

Zink urged gun-owning parents to make sure their guns are secured so that their children can’t and won’t have access to them. Parents also should be periodically checking their children’s backpacks, talking to them about what’s right and wrong, and telling them to never bring a gun to school.

Zink said school police will arrest every child over age 10 who is found with a gun on them. In addition to the legal consequences, the student will almost always face expulsion.

The parents can also face charges. And the county’s Child Protective Services is contacted when a child is found with a firearm, Zink said.

“Parents can be held responsible for their children bringing firearms to a school campus if warranted,” Zink said.

Whether any parents or guardians of the 13-year-old Mack Middle School student will be charged is to be determined, Zink said, adding he didn’t have information about whether the gun brought to school by the boy was owned by a parent or guardian.

Zink also said there was no indication that the child was intending to use the gun.

Students, faculty, parents and other members of a school’s community can submit anonymous tips about any threats to student safety to the safevoicenv.org website, he added.

