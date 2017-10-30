Boy hit by car in west Las Vegas seriously injured

A boy was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after he was hit by a car in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Police responded to the intersection of Indigo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, near Hualapai Way, just before 3:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a juvenile who was hit by a car.
A person who reported the crash said the boy was stuck under a gray sedan. The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
The intersection of Charleston and Indigo is shut down as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.36.159092, -115.318405