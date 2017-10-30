Boy hit by car in west Las Vegas seriously injured

A boy was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after he was hit by a car in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The intersection of Indigo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, near Hualapai Way. Google Street View image.

A sign is shown near University Medical Center's emergency department entrance. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to the intersection of Indigo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, near Hualapai Way, just before 3:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a juvenile who was hit by a car.

A person who reported the crash said the boy was stuck under a gray sedan. The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection of Charleston and Indigo is shut down as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.159092, -115.318405