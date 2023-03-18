64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A boy was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in southeast Las Vegas Friday night.

At around 5 p.m. a 12-year-old boy activated the pedestrian crossing lights at East Charleston Boulevard and South Lamont Street and started to cross, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2015 Nissan Altima heading east on Charleston struck the boy as he was riding on his scooter.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and impairment was not suspected.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
2
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
3
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
4
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Jimmy Garoppolo ‘can’t wait to get started’ as Raiders’ new QB
Jimmy Garoppolo ‘can’t wait to get started’ as Raiders’ new QB
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in central Las Vegas
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in central Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas