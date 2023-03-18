Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday at East Charleston Boulevard and South Lamont Street.

A boy was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in southeast Las Vegas Friday night.

At around 5 p.m. a 12-year-old boy activated the pedestrian crossing lights at East Charleston Boulevard and South Lamont Street and started to cross, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2015 Nissan Altima heading east on Charleston struck the boy as he was riding on his scooter.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and impairment was not suspected.

