Boy’s crash death ‘shattered our hearts,’ loved ones say in online fundraiser

Thomas Quintero, Jr., 16, was one of two teens killed in an east Las Vegas crash on Saturday.

An impromptu memorial for two teens who were killed after running a red light is seen Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A March 12, 2024, screenshot of the GoFundMe page set up by family members of Thomas Quintero, Jr., 16, to help with the costs associated with the boy's funeral. Quintero and Eduardo Barragan, 16, were killed in a crash on March 9, 2024, when the 2010 Pontiac G6 that they were traveling in ran a red light and hit another vehicle before striking a light pole at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue. (via GoFundMe)

An impromptu memorial for two teens who were killed after running a red light is seen Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A GoFundMe set up to help the family of one of the two teens killed in an east Las Vegas crash on Saturday says the boy’s death has “shattered our hearts.”

A relative of Thomas Quintero, Jr., 16, organized the GoFundMe fundraising campaign to raise money for costs associated with the teen’s death, including the funeral.

Quintero and Eduardo Barragan, also 16, died after the 2010 Pontiac G6 they had been traveling in ran a red light at South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue at about 12:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Jr was a sweet kindhearted kid, he loved being with his family, watching movies, playing with the family dog and recently took a liking to working out and lifting weights,” said the GoFundMe, which lists Sabrina Lopes as the organizer. “His smile could light up any room.”

The GoFundMe lists Quintero’s nicknames as Jr, Budda boy, Fatty boy, Tom Tom and Pelon.

At the crash scene, which has since become a memorial site where mourners have placed candles, flowers and other mementos, somebody had written “My Buddah Boy” and “I love you” on the pole that the Pontiac crashed into.

Lopes, who wrote in the GoFundMe that she was creating the fundraiser on behalf of her family for “our beloved Thomas,” wrote that the family would appreciate any large or small donations to help them cover funeral expenses, provide for a proper service that the boy deserves, and help the family transport the boy’s ashes to a beach.

A Metro news release issued Saturday described the circumstances of the crash, while a video posted to Metro’s Traffic Bureau’s X account on Saturday featured a sergeant talking about the collision while standing in front of the destroyed Pontiac.

“If you look at this scene, it’s utter devastation,” Sgt. Stuart Richmond said in the video.

According to police, the Pontiac, which was heading north on Pecos, drove into the intersection despite a red light, hit the front of a southbound 2014 Ford Explorer that was turning left from Pecos onto Hacienda. The Pontiac was then redirected up onto the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersectionn where it hit a large traffic light pole, police said.

Both boys, who police have said were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle.

The teen who was a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s Trauma Center, police said.

“He was the oldest of four children and was the best big brother any kid could ask for,” reads the the GoFundMe page for Quintero.

The GoFundMe, with a goal of $10,000, had so far raised $520 by Tuesday afternoon. The page was confirmed to be verified by a GoFundMe spokesperson.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.