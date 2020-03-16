Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada close temporarily

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are shutting down for at least three weeks starting Monday, following the closure of K-12 schools in Clark County.

Luciano Sparacio, 8, plays table tennis as coach Jozon Lavilla, left, looks on during Olympic Day at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ishmael Edwards, 10, of John D. "Jackie" Gaughan Boys & Girls Club tries curling on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are shutting down for at least three weeks starting Monday, following the closure of K-12 schools in Clark County.

“In light of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request that all citizens practice measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is now time for us to act swiftly to uphold our promise to provide safe and positive environments for our youth,” the organization said in a statement.

The 13 Boys and Girls Clubs of America locations in Southern Nevada will tentatively open again on April 6. Clubs provide space and after-school activities for children to promote academic success and good citizenship.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.