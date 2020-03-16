Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada close temporarily
Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are shutting down for at least three weeks starting Monday, following the closure of K-12 schools in Clark County.
“In light of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request that all citizens practice measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is now time for us to act swiftly to uphold our promise to provide safe and positive environments for our youth,” the organization said in a statement.
The 13 Boys and Girls Clubs of America locations in Southern Nevada will tentatively open again on April 6. Clubs provide space and after-school activities for children to promote academic success and good citizenship.
