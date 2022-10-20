Brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead kills Clark County teen

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was likely infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Boaters cruise past the Kingman Wash area within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was likely infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The male may have been exposed to the organism the weekend of September 30 in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, park officials said in a statement. The teen began to develop symptoms about a week later.

The name and age of the victim was not made public.

“Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers, and geothermal water, such as hot springs,” the health district said. “The amoeba infects people by entering the body through the nose and traveling to the brain. It cannot infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person. The infection is extremely rare, and almost always fatal.”

The death rate from such an infection is more than 97 percent, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four people have survived out of 154 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2021.

“My condolences go out to the family of this young man,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for SNHD. “While I want to reassure the public that this type of infection is an extremely rare occurrence, I know this brings no comfort to his family and friends at this time.”

The CDC notified the district that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of the patient’s illness. Infection with the amoeba causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a brain infection that initially includes headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting and progresses to stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death. Symptoms usually begin about five days after infection but can start within 1 to 12 days. Once symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days.

The amoeba is naturally occurring and there is no routine test for Naegleria fowleri. Previous water testing has shown that it is regularly found in freshwater bodies and, though the risk is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm freshwater, the release stated.

Recommended precautions from the CDC include:

— Avoid jumping or diving into bodies of warm freshwater, especially during the summer.

— Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when in bodies of warm freshwater.

— Avoid putting your head underwater in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.

— Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow warm freshwater.

For more information about Naegleria fowleri, go here.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.