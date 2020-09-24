Breonna Taylor protest held in downtown Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

A protest calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was taking Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas.

A protest calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was scheduled to take place Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas.

A group gathered at 7 p.m. at Downtown Container Park.

“No Justice No Peace!!!!!!!” read an Instagram caption from Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders, who posted the flyer.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison on charges of shooting into neighboring apartments during a raid of Taylor’s home on March 13. No other officers were indicted.

The protest cited the Kentucky attorney general’s announcement — that the grand jury found “no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death” — as a reason for Wednesday’s gathering in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 5, about 100 people marched around the Fremont Street Experience calling for justice for Taylor and other victims of police violence.

