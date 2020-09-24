Breonna Taylor protest taking place in downtown Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

A protest calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was taking place Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas.

A protest calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor took place Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

More than 100 people were protesting Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas, calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

A group gathered at 7 p.m. at Downtown Container Park, and shortly before 8 p.m. the protesters were marching near Fourth Street after being blocked from entering Fremont Street Experience.

By 8 p.m., Las Vegas police could be seen handcuffing some of the protesters as they were blocking the road.

“No Justice No Peace!!!!!!!” read an Instagram caption from Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders, who posted the flyer promoting the protest.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison on charges of shooting into neighboring apartments during a raid of Taylor’s home on March 13. No other officers were indicted.

Heard a loud thud and found a man exiting his Prius to argue with protesters at Carson before 4th. pic.twitter.com/srrc1b64u1 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) September 24, 2020

The protest cited the Kentucky attorney general’s announcement — that the grand jury found “no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death” — as a reason for Wednesday’s gathering in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 5, about 100 people marched around the Fremont Street Experience calling for justice for Taylor and other victims of police violence.

